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Pritzker directs Illinois State Police to assist in Peoria bomb threat investigation
By Caleb Kelch,12 days ago
UPDATE — SATURDAY, NOV. 14, 1:05 P.M. Peoria Police have lifted the one-mile evacuation order surrounding BioUrja Renewables. Authorities say an extensive search of the facility found no additional suspicious devices. Residents may return home, and police are removing street barricades and reopening roads. The U.S. Coast Guard has also lifted restrictions on the Illinois River. The criminal investigation remains ongoing.