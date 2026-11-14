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VisionQuest Showrunner Terry Matalas' Magic: The Gathering Series Planeswalker First Look
12 days ago
Terry Matalas, the showrunner of Marvel Television's VisionQuest and the final seasons of Star Trek: Picard, has his next project officially titled. Netflix has revealed the first look at Planeswalker, an animated series based on Magic: The Gathering that will debut in 2027, with the pyromancer Chandra Nalaar as its lead. Netflix posted the footage earlier today at 12:00 PM MST, then shared the series' premise 5 minutes later. Check out the official post down below:
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