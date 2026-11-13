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IN FOCUS: 11.13.26 A Weekly Update from City Manager Ryan Waller
10 days ago
Library Director Bill Carroll Appointed to State Library Advisory Panel. Congratulations to Bill Carroll, Marion Public Library Director, on his appointment to the State Library of Iowa's Advisory Panel. This panel helps determine service priorities, provides feedback on library programs and resources, and advises on statewide library services. Bill joins a 13-member panel consisting of librarians representing all sizes, districts and types of Iowa libraries and brings over 15 years of experience to this role. Way to go, Bill!