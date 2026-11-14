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Etowah County man gets 19 years in prison for drug trafficking methamphetamine
By WBRC Digital Staff,12 days ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Etowah County man has been sentenced for drug trafficking involving more than 800 grams of methamphetamine. According to U.S. Attorney Phillip Williams Jr., a federal judge sentenced 46-year-old Phillip Trent Waldrop of Altoona to 228 months in prison. The 19-year sentence comes after Waldrop pleaded...
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