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Friday – JohnKu – AKA – TGIF – Fri-Yay/Good News
By John W. Howell,4 days ago
ASHEBORO, NC (WGHP) — After being found barely alive in a landfill in Asheboro, the North Carolina Zoo has given a female bald eagle a second chance to fly. According to a Facebook post from the NC Zoo, the bird was admitted to the zoo’s VHS Wildlife Rehab Center in September for stabilization. Rehab center staff ran tests to provide care for the bird and help her regain stamina so that she could be released.