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Travelers at Bradley react to nationwide grounding of flights
By Patrick FergusMark Gardyna,12 days ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) - The massive Airport shutdown impacted passengers right here in New England. Just like airports across the country, Bradley International left their planes on the runway. Passengers arriving this afternoon saw a departure board full of orange dots that signified delays. Some had their flights cancelled...