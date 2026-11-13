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Steelers Look to Sweep Bengals in Sunday Night Showdown
By Joe KuzmaBrian E. Roach,10 days ago
The Steelers return from their bye week riding a four-game winning streak as they head to Cincinnati for a Sunday Night Football showdown. Joe Kuzma and Brian Roach preview the AFC North rematch, including how Pittsburgh can slow down Joe Burrow, get DK Metcalf more involved, and lean on Jaylen Warren to complete the season sweep of the Bengals.