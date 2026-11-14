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Pumpkin Cheesecake Tarts
By Ivanna Lopez GuajardoRaquel Alessi,12 days ago
These Pumpkin Cheesecake Tarts are the ultimate fall dessert — individual buttery shortbread shells filled with a silky pumpkin cheesecake filling and finished with a gorgeous cream cheese swirl. They're perfect for Thanksgiving, holiday entertaining, or any time you want to impress a crowd without slicing a whole cake. The orange-scented crust adds a subtle brightness that plays beautifully against the warm pumpkin pie spice. Make them the night before and they're ready to serve straight from the fridge — truly a stress-free showstopper.