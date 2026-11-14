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Pumpkin Cookies
By Ivanna Lopez GuajardoRaquel Alessi,12 days ago
These pumpkin-shaped shortbread cookies are the cutest fall baking project you'll tackle all season — and yes, they're easier to make than they look. The lightly spiced, buttery dough gets rolled in cinnamon sugar, shaped with kitchen twine for those signature pumpkin ridges, and finished with a mini pretzel stem and a pepita leaf for an almost-too-adorable-to-eat result. Make a batch ahead for a Halloween party, Thanksgiving table, or a cozy weekend at home, and watch them disappear faster than you can say fall baking season.