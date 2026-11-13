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The National Scene: NCAA Fall Sports Championships
By Chandler Lines,10 days ago
November has come, and with it the NCAA Championships for all fall sports. Over the course of the month, teams from across the nation will place their hats in the ring to compete for a spot in a national tournament or meet, then take on the challenge of winning a national championship. This article will primarily focus on how the process works in Division III.