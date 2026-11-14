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Downtown Jackson brings back Holiday Passport for the 5th year
By WBBJ Staff,12 days ago
JACKSON, Tenn. (WBBJ) - Jackson Downtown Development Corporation said its Holiday Passport program will be back for a fifth year starting Saturday, Nov. 14. “The Holiday Passport is a fun and meaningful way to experience all that Downtown Jackson has to offer while supporting the small businesses that make our district special. We’re excited to invite the community to shop, dine, and discover something new throughout the holiday season. Every visit and every purchase makes a difference, and we hope this program encourages everyone to make Downtown Jackson part of their holiday traditions,” Beth Ann Simpson, director of JDDC, said.