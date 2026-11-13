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Apple releases tvOS 27.2.1 and HomePod 27.2.1
By Dennis Sellers,11 days ago
Apple has released tvOS 27.2.1 for Apple TV 4K and HomePod 27.2.1 for HomePods. tvOS 27.2.1 introduces Siri AI support. It can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. Apple TV owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to the new version of tvOS automatically.