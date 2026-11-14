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Hastings opens new community center, library
By Peter Willott,11 days ago
HASTINGS — With poetry and prayer, Hastings opened a new library Nov. 13, more than a century after the town’s first library opened. The 10,000-square-foot building is shared by the St. Johns County Public Library System and the St. Johns Health and Human Services Department. The full-service library includes a children’s room, meeting spaces, a seed library and a drive-up book drop.
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