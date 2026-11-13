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College Credit Plus Information Night November 23
7 days ago
Heights High School will host College Credit Plus Information Night on Monday, November 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium. Parents and students will have the opportunity to hear from representatives from local colleges about the requirements for earning college and high school credits. Students in grades 7-12 are eligible to participate in the program. If you are interested in learning more about College Credit Plus, please plan to attend.