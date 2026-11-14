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Postmortem Pathology Extends Private Autopsy Services to Families Across the Greater Sacramento Region
By Ethan Lin,12 days ago
When a loved one dies and questions remain, families outside the city limits often assume their options are limited by distance. Postmortem Pathology wants families throughout the greater Sacramento region to know otherwise. The practice provides private autopsy services in Sacramento County and the surrounding counties. It coordinates transport and timing with local funeral homes, so a family’s location does not stand in the way of an answer.