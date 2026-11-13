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Make Janesville Your Holiday Getaway: Millions of Lights at Rotary Botanical Gardens
By Aaron Carreno,8 days ago
Make Janesville Your Holiday Getaway: Millions of Lights at Rotary Botanical Gardens. Make this holiday season shine with a family getaway to Janesville and the Holiday Light Show at Rotary Botanical Gardens. Celebrating its 30th year, this beloved tradition transforms the Gardens into a glowing nighttime wonderland, with millions of lights illuminating themed garden spaces and festive displays, all set to seasonal music.