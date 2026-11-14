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Most Washington Families Drive Right Past This 53-Acre Garden That Costs Nothing To Wander
By Graham Ellery,11 days ago
A suspension bridge stretches across a wooded ravine in the middle of Bellevue, Washington. Just beyond it, garden paths lead past colorful flowers, carefully arranged stones, and peaceful forest scenery. Bellevue Botanical Garden covers 53 acres, yet admission and regular parking are completely free. That makes it an appealing stop...