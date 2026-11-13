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Legal Innovators NY Starts Tuesday +
By artificiallawyer,4 days ago
We begin this week’s Wrap with a quick reminder that Legal Innovators New York starts on Tuesday, Nov 17 and continues with inhouse day on Wednesday 18, at the awesome Quorum by Convene conference centre in Midtown, which apparently was the main filming location for the ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ – so, it’s got to be a swish place. See below for the Express Registration link. Passes are free for one, or both days, if you work at a law firm or within an inhouse legal team.