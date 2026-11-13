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This Old-School Hometown Grill In South Carolina Still Hand-Patties Every Burger And Cuts Its Fries Fresh
By Caleb Ortiz,10 days ago
Some burgers come from frozen boxes, while others are still shaped by hand, just as they were generations ago. In the historic mill town of Graniteville, South Carolina, one little hometown grill has been keeping that tradition alive since 1951. The burgers are made with hand-pattied beef, the fries are...
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