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Wander Through The 1840s At Union Mills Homestead Where An Old Gristmill Still Grinds Corn
By Rebecca Bernstein,10 days ago
Some family stories fit in a scrapbook. This one needed a whole valley, a creek, a gristmill, and more than two centuries to tell. Tucked into the countryside of Carroll County, Maryland, there is a homestead where one family lived, worked, and kept their belongings for generations, so much of what fills the rooms today is original.