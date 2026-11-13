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Fleet Replacement Decisions, Waste Fleet Technology and the GFX Deadline
10 days ago
Is your next vehicle the right fit, can your records settle a missed pickup dispute, and what could your fleet teach others at GFX 2027?. This week’s Public Sector Fleet Cheat Sheet examines how replacement decisions affect maintenance costs, a technology integration connecting waste fleet video with route records, and the November 30 deadline to submit a session proposal for GFX 2027.