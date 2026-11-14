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A Certain Magical Index Franchise Surpasses 40 Million Copies in Circulation; Ranks Third Among Light Novel Franchises
By Orpheus Joshua,12 days ago
The author of the Toaru franchise, Kamachi Kazuma, has officially announced that the A Certain Magical Index series has surpassed 40 million copies in circulation. This feat makes A Certain Magical Index the third-highest light novel series in circulation, behind The Apothecary Diaries at 57 million and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime at 62 million. The previously reported milestone was 31 million copies in July 2019.