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This Thanksgiving, Postmortem Pathology Encourages Las Vegas Families to Understand the Cause of Death After a Sudden Loss
By Ethan Lin,12 days ago
Thanksgiving brings families together around the table. It is also recognized as National Family Health History Day, a reminder to talk openly about the health conditions that run in a family. For Las Vegas families who lost someone suddenly this year, Postmortem Pathology is encouraging a related conversation: do they truly know the cause of death, and could that answer matter for the people still at the table?
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