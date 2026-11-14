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Hot Cocoa Protein Cookies [gluten-free + sugar-free]
12 days ago
Make these easy Hot Cocoa Protein Cookies with chocolate protein powder, oat flour, and sugar-free marshmallows. A healthy, high-protein chocolate treat!. If you love hot chocolate, you’re going to LOVE these Hot Cocoa Protein Cookies! They’re rich, chocolatey, soft, and topped with toasted sugar-free protein marshmallows for all the cozy hot cocoa vibes in cookie form. Even better, they’re made with simple ingredients, naturally sweetened, and packed with protein.