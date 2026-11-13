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Orange County Business Council Welcomes New Board Members
7 days ago
“As Orange County continues to grow and evolve, it’s more important than ever to bring together leaders who are committed to shaping its future,” said Jeffrey Ball, president and chief executive officer of OCBC. “These new board members represent the expertise, vision and collaborative spirit that will help keep our region among the nation’s strongest and most dynamic economies.”