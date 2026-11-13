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This Kansas City Couple Turned an Auto Shop into a Boutique Hotel—Here’s Their Neighborhood Guide
11 days ago
Tucked in the urban shadow of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, Union Hill has an unassuming air. A coffee shop here, a restaurant there, a main thoroughfare running through—a cursory glance might not yield much. But look closer. A high- end Japanese restaurant holds court down the street from a mom-and-pop staple. A vegan cafe intermingles with dive bars. A popular cocktail bar-bookstore just relocated here. And hundreds flood the neighborhood each month for a cult-following vintage pop-up.