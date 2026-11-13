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What we know about the FAA nationwide ground stop
By NPR,10 days ago
The U.S. air travel system is slowly getting back off the ground. The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the rare nationwide ground stop it issued earlier today, citing telecommunications failure. That grounded thousands of planes at airports across the country, stranding millions of passengers. NPR's transportation correspondent Joel Rose is here. We've been talking all afternoon and evening trying to sort this out. Joel, now we have a little bit of a resolution, but not really. What's the latest?