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National Christian Right Groups Backing Petition to Protest Potential Changes to Anti-Trans Ballot Measures
By Jamie O'Rourke,11 days ago
A national group running an online petition campaign opposing changes to multiple anti-trans ballot measures has close ties to prominent far-right, Christian nationalist groups like Alliance Defending Freedom and Moms for Liberty. The group, called We Speak Truth, says its purpose is to prevent transgender youth from being able to...
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