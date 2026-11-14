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Bing Leads Dores to 4-0
By Jacob Bell,12 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Chandler Bing dropped a career-high 15 points to lead Vanderbilt to an 89-62 victory over Prairie View A&M on Friday night at Memorial Gymnasium. Bing was one of four Commodores to finish the night in double figures as Ace Glass dropped a game-high 19 while Tyler Tanner added 14 and T.O. Barrett 12. Vanderbilt (4-0) shot 56.7 percent from the field and owned a commanding 44-19 edge on the glass in the victory.