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Angels and catcher Tyler Heineman agree to 1-year contract for $1,237,500, same salary as this year
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Veteran catcher Tyler Heineman and the Los Angeles Angels agreed Friday to a one-year contract for $1,237,500, the same salary he made this year. Heineman, 35, hit .175 with one homer and 10 RBIs last season, tying for the American League lead with 12 sacrifices. He had 200 plate appearances over 75 games for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Angels, who acquired him for cash on June 17. Heineman caught 19 of 61 runners attempting to steal.