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Bracco and Avicenna.AI Introduce AI-Enabled UPTUNITY™ for Aneurysm Detection
8 days ago
Bracco and Avicenna.AI have announced the 510(k) clearance of UPTUNITY™ | Aneurysm by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This is the inaugural offering within the new UPTUNITY™ portfolio, aimed at supporting medical specialists in the detection and assessment of brain aneurysms on cerebral arteries computed tomography angiography (CTA) images. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into the reading workflow for radiologists is emphasized through this technology.