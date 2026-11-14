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McClure and Cotton lift DePaul to 67-47 win over Northwestern
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Kruz McClure scored 18 points and Koree Cotton added 15 as DePaul defeated crosstown foe Northwestern 67-47 on Friday night. The Blue Demons (4-0) took down the Wildcats (3-1) for the first time since Dec. 21, 2019, and the first time in Evanston since Dec. 27, 2013. Northwestern had not trailed at any point in three previous games.