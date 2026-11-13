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Nanox Imaging Expands Its Market Presence in Greece with Medworks Partnership
8 days ago
Nanox Imaging Ltd. has announced a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Medworks LTD to advance the commercial deployment of its HealthOST solution in Greece. This collaboration builds on Nanox.AI's existing foothold in the region, aiming to enhance healthcare accessibility through innovative medical imaging technology. As part of this agreement, Medworks has...