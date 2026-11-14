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Why Some Paintings Sell for Millions: Fame, Rarity and the Story Behind the Price
By World Art News,12 days ago
What makes one painting worth $121 million, another $74 million—and a small ceramic so important that a teenager buys it on a payment plan? Art’s price stories stretch from crowded auction rooms to a first purchase made with money carefully saved. Behind the spectacular numbers are recognisable desires: to own something extraordinary, to live with an image that matters, or to enter a world that once seemed out of reach.