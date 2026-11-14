undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Alyssa Phillips and Rockett 19 Lead B&D Builders CCI4*-L at TerraNova
By Edited Press Release,12 days ago
Dressage concluded today at The Event at TerraNova for the CCI4*-L, CCI3*-L, CCI2*-L and CCI1*-L divisions. Horses and riders in those divisions now head into Saturday’s cross-country—where clear rounds could significantly reshape the standings. The national-level horse trials also began today with dressage, bringing even more competitors to...