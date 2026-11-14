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Karuk Tribe Announces One-Time General Assistance Program Up to $1,000 for Eligible Households
By Jay A. Martin,11 days ago
YREKA, Calif. — The Karuk Tribal Council announced on November 12 a One-Time General Assistance Program offering limited financial help of up to $1,000 per household for utilities, rent or mortgage payments, and temporary shelter. The program is open to enrolled Karuk Tribal members and descendants who live within...