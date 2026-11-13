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The New FBI: Better Technology to Meet the Mission
By admin,11 days ago
This opinion piece by FBI Director Kash Patel was published by Nextgov/FCW on November 10, 2026. Of this FBI’s many historic successes over the last 21 months of the Trump administration, perhaps our most consequential has been our complete overhaul in technology capabilities. For too long, outdated technology and bureaucratic processes slowed the Bureau’s ability to deliver results. Those days are over.