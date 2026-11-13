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Pacific Power Seeks 57% Rate Increase That Could Add $120 a Month to Typical Northern California Bills
By admin,11 days ago
Pacific Power has asked California regulators for a roughly 57 percent increase in base rates that would raise a typical residential bill by about $120 to $121 per month, according to the company’s November 6, 2026 filing with the California Public Utilities Commission. The request seeks approximately $103.4 million...