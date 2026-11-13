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Shasta-Trinity National Forest plans prescribed fire near McCloud, Wildwood, Hayfork, Trinity Lake
By Press Release,11 days ago
Prescribed fire is a key tool in reducing wildfire risk. Redding, CA (November 13, 2026) — The Shasta-Trinity National Forest is planning prescribed fire operations starting Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, and continuing into next week, as weather conditions allow and pending all required approvals. We use prescribed fires to...