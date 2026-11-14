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Shreveport travelers face delays and cancellations amid nationwide flight disruptions
By Rylee Curry,12 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. — Travelers at Shreveport Regional Airport faced delays, cancellations and uncertainty Friday as a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop disrupted air travel. The FAA lifted the ground stop Friday evening, but the disruption left travelers across the country trying to get to their destinations. At Shreveport...