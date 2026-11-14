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NCDOT to hold public meetings to talk about vulnerable stretch of Highway 12
By WITN Web Team,12 days ago
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The NCDOT is inviting the community to a series of meetings starting on Tuesday to talk about ways to improve a stretch of Highway 12. Between Rodanthe and the Marc Basnight Bridge, the highway stretch has been prone to closures and repeated storm damage. Led by the NCDOT, the Solving Access for N.C. 12 in Dare County (SAND) Plan is using federal funding to think of solutions to reduce travel disruptions while minimizing environmental impacts.