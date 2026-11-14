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Chaos continues at BNA as rental cars sell out, travelers scramble to get home
By Madeleine Nolan,12 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The nationwide ground stop may be over, but the travel nightmare is far from finished for passengers at Nashville International Airport. Long lines formed at rental car counters Friday as travelers scrambled to find another way home following widespread flight delays and cancellations. Some passengers reported extended waits on the tarmac, while others found themselves stranded in Music City with limited options for transportation or overnight accommodations.