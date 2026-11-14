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FAA’s AI Vendor Says Its Newly Nationwide Tool Didn’t Cause the Nationwide Ground Stop. So What Did?
By Tim Rivers,12 days ago
UPDATE: The FAA lifted the ground stop Friday night. At 12:54 p.m. Pacific on Friday, the FAA ordered every departing flight in America to stay exactly where it was, a move the agency had pulled only twice before: on September 11, 2001, and one January morning in 2023. The official reason, as of this writing, is a "temporary telecommunications outage" somewhere in the web of radios and radar that keeps airliners from meeting each other at 35,000 feet. That's a plausible explanation and, let's be honest, barely an explanation at all. The stop also landed just days after the agency took a new AI air-traffic planning tool nationwide, and the Homeland Security secretary says he isn't ruling anything out, though so far nothing ties the two together and officials say they see no sign of an attack. So here's what's known, what isn't, and which of the theories ricocheting around your feed deserve a raised eyebrow versus a full eye-roll (details current as of mid-afternoon Pacific on Friday, Nov. 13).