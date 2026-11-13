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Microsoft Outlook outage impacts governments, courts, hospitals and universities
By Max Zahn,11 days ago
Outage involving Microsoft’s Outlook and other applications has impacted corporations, governments, universities, courts and hospital systems, according to statements released by a host of entities in the United States and abroad. Artificial intelligence giant Anthropic, the national health system in the United Kingdom and New York City’s Emergency Management...