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Disastrous White House press conference raises more questions than answers about nationwide ground stop
By Christopher Wiggins,12 days ago
Update: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy can’t fully explain the flight shutdown but wants football teams moving. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin offered shifting explanations for Friday’s nationwide flight shutdown, repeatedly blaming the Republican-controlled Congress and praising President Donald Trump during a White House briefing that left the cause unresolved.