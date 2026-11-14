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Jack Savoie’s Coat Mix-Up at The RealReal Is a Primer on Buying Vintage
By Ethos,11 days ago
Jack Savoie paid $595 on The RealReal for an “unbranded” vintage coat that turned out to not be vintage at all. Do secondhand platforms have a trust problem?. Jack Savoie wanted a vintage coat this winter. “You know how everyone’s doing vintage coats right now. It’s all about coats,” Savoie, who posts as The Savoie Daily, said in a Nov. 11 Instagram Reel. “Conner Ives coats with the fur. Beautiful coats with embroidery. Everybody’s doing the coats.” After scouring the internet, he found a black velvet coat on The RealReal, embroidered and beaded, with sequins. “It says vintage unbranded for $595,” he said. “I think it’s a little expensive. But it’s in excellent condition.”