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Lakewood Trustee Reacts to Village President’s Apparent Blaming of New Administrator’s Resignation on Trustee “Micromanagement”
By Cal Skinner,11 days ago
From second term Lakewood Village Trustee Tricia Babischkin in response to Village President David Stavropoulos‘ Facebook post:. “I think the President and I have very different views on what constitutes micromanagement. “I agree that elected officials should not be directing the day-to-day work of Village staff. “We have professional...