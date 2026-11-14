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US to resume flights after air traffic network failure sparks chaos
By David Shepardson, Doyinsola OladipoRajesh Kumar Singh,12 days ago
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The FAA lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday after a communications failure at air traffic control centers caused chaos at US airports and triggered the longest shutdown since the September 11, 2001, attacks. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said US airspace reopened at 8:15 p.m....