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11/13 WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: THE OTHER WAR GAMES MATCH IS SET, PRIEST KILLS A TAG TEAM, TAG TITLE MATCH, MORE GO TO THE CLASSIC, FINN VERSUS GUNTHER, AND MORE
12 days ago
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Corey Graves. John Cena makes his way to the ring. John says the championship is here. On December 14th, at a history making event, just a little up the road in Orlando, we will find out what happens to it. The John Cena Classic is an evening of opportunity. That night, a record setting amount of NXT stars will have their Raw debut matches against the best with a chance to become a champ. The biggest opportunity of the night goes to you. You have the power to make sure this voice and energy is heard loud and clear. That is December 14th. Let’s talk about right here and right now.