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BRX Pro Tip: Don’t Automate Away the Human Part
By angishields,4 days ago
Stone Payton: And we’re back with Business RadioX Pro Tips, Lee Kantor and Stone Payton here with you. Lee, I feel like with the advent of all this automation, and AI, and our North Star of building relationships, I feel like I’m faced with a new decision set, you know, on a daily basis to make sure that we leverage both of those things and put them in balance. What’s your take on that?